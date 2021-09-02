Best Stocks to Buy after Hurricane Ida

September 2, 2021 3 min read

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. For those keeping score at home, it’s New York City 2, Miami 0. No, that’s not the Yankees game, it’s the hurricane count this summer. Before I go any further and tempt Poseidon, I am going to knock on wood. South Florida does not need any hurricanes this year. I do not want to test the strength of my impact windows. A couple weeks after stranding me in New York for a day, the tail end of another hurricane, this time Ida, hit NYC causing torrential downpours and dozens of videos of water rushing through subways and gushing out of manholes.

Call me a profiteer, but when I see a hurricane come through causing damage I think about one thing, who will make the most money repairing the damage? Let’s dig through Zacks.com to find a few stock ideas which could benefit from a busy hurricane season hitting places not expecting storms.

Obviously, home improvement stores like Home Depot HD and Lowe’s LOW. But what about others like Lumber Liquidators LL and Technoglass TGLS.

