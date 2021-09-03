Thinking of digitizing your SME? Transparency and collaboration are the best way to do it, and this is why

September 3, 2021 7 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

By: Carlos Kamimura, director of Partnerships for Latin America at monday.com .

The technological revolution is part of the day-to-day life of our company, and today more than ever, its implementation is crucial to help it adapt easily and quickly to a world that aims to be increasingly digitized. However, this change brings with it the need to instruct the workforce in the use of new tools, which represents new challenges.

According to the 2020 Global CEO Outlook study by KPMG , eight out of ten companies globally are betting on the main dimensions of digitization , which is why they have accelerated their transformation programs during the last year, in order to counteract the impact negative of the pandemic.

The foregoing has led us, in the first place: to seek new technologies that allow us to transition and accelerate our daily operations; and second: to implement a new work culture that helps us understand what it is like to work from an increasingly digital perspective, that is: highly flexible, agile, automated and frictionless.

In this sense, the investment we allocate to adopt new tools will begin to gain greater relevance in the management of our business: the Gartner firm estimates that spending on business technology will exceed four trillion dollars this year , which means an increase of 8.4 % compared to 2020. For its part, the OECD assures that during the next two decades, 80% of jobs will require STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and mathematics, for its acronym in English), which ends up accentuating the importance of digitizing our company in a planned way.

The above assumes that the wide opportunities and benefits that the use of new technologies may imply will begin to involve each of our collaborators , because at the end of the day, they (the end users) are the ones who take advantage of technology to accelerate their processes. , automate manual tasks or develop higher impact actions.

From this perspective, the mere implementation of technology is no longer enough to help our business to grow and adapt, it is also necessary a training that allows our talent to take advantage of all the possibilities of technology in the workspace and, before it, both transparency and a culture based on collaboration are the best ways to achieve this.

Transparency and collaboration, at the center of technological transformation

According to CISCO, the implementation of new tools in SMEs can increase their profits by up to 30%, while almost two-thirds (64%) of companies indicate that technology is a fundamental factor to pursue their business objectives.

Tools such as operating systems work (Work OS), not only are empowering workers and organizations of any size to create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of your routine, but are helping to implement greater transparency and collaboration throughout the entire work process and within the organization.

These platforms stand out for the ease they provide managers and collaborators alike to design an appropriate workflow for the company in just a couple of clicks , integrate third-party tools or apps to break information silos, automate manual processes, develop applications without depend on a high mastery of programming and monitor the progress of projects easily and visually.

Likewise, Work Os allow collaborators to communicate with each other from a single platform, store and share work-related assets and respond promptly to any request, which ends up establishing a more collaborative and responsible attitude in company workers, as well as a more transparent culture after guaranteeing access to the most relevant information to carry out tasks of greater impact.

Collaborative documents, Gantt charts , project management dashboards and trackers , applications for the automation of marketing campaigns and virtual meetings such as Zoom ; everything can be incorporated into a single platform to help our company grow without interruptions, with high efficiency and in a collaborative way.

Four ways to leverage technology to create transparent and collaborative teams

Today, both qualities are crucial to ensure the growth of your company. The more transparency and collaboration there is in your work culture, your collaborators will feel more confident and responsible to carry out their work and even innovate from their own trench.

For this reason, both values are at the center of our work culture at monday.com, and much of it has been thanks to the good technological implementation in our work processes. These are some points that I can share with you so that you achieve a perfect synchrony between your collaborators.

Get closer, meet and connect with your team: strive to know the strengths and weaknesses of each of your team members. With this you will discover their talents and areas of opportunity to assign the right tasks. Set and track goals: Leverage your work operating system as a project management tool to keep your business goals organized and on track. Keep channels open: Make sure all lines of communication are enabled for all team members. Synchronizing tools like slack are a great way to tackle issues quickly and efficiently. Centralize the most important: grant access to all up-to-date statistics and important documents to each of the team members so that they can take action and decisions quickly.

Beyond the improvements and scope that it has in our daily lives, technology today is a powerful ally that allows us to achieve our goals. For entrepreneurs, it is also important to understand that, along with a digital transformation, a culture must be implemented that allows our teams to adapt to a new way of working , putting transparency and collaboration at the center at all times.