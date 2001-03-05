Avoid a Tax Blunder

Don't borrow from one tax fund to pay other taxes--you could find yourself in trouble with the IRS.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small businesses often get in trouble over payroll taxes and borrowing from trust fund taxes, says Michael Savage, a 30-year tax law veteran and author of Don't Let the IRS Destroy Your Small Business: 76 Mistakes to Avoid. "[Small-business owners] see that large chunk of withheld social security and income taxes sitting in their accounts for anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks before it gets sent in to the IRS, and they've got bills to pay. So they say, 'Well, I'll just use that money to pay the bills. When it comes time to send it into the IRS, I'll have some more money in and then I'll send it in.' And of course, when it comes time to send it in to the IRS, they don't have it.

"The one thing the IRS makes very sure of and audits very carefully is the payment of trust fund taxes. And what many small businesspeople don't realize is that they're personally liable for those taxes, even if their company is a corporation. They, as the owners or as the COOs of the corporation, have personal responsibility to get those trust fund taxes paid. And if they don't, the IRS can come take their home and their car and their kids' college education money and anything else to get those taxes paid."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market