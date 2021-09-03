Why InterDigital (IDCC) Stock Might be a Great Pick

September 3, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. This is because this security in the Wireless Equipment space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.



This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Wireless Equipment space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.



Meanwhile, InterDigital is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have moved from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 80 cents per share, while current year earnings estimates have risen from 24 cents per share to $1.34 per share. This has helped IDCC to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider InterDigital. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research