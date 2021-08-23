Administrative Skills Aren’t Just for Admin Jobs—Here’s What Everyone Needs to Know (Plus a List of Examples)

August 23, 2021 9 min read

This story originally appeared on The Muse



As you look for jobs—particularly admin jobs such as executive assistant or office manager—you may see that employers are looking for administrative skills. And for good reason: Businesses can’t run without them. “Focusing on administrative skills can transform average companies and employees into exceptional ones,” says Muse career coach Neely Raffellini. But what are administrative skills? Who really needs them? (Short answer: everyone.) How do you improve yours? And how do you show employers that you have them in a job search?

What Are Administrative Skills and Why Are They Important at Work?

Administrative skills are the abilities you need to perform tasks that keep any type of business running. They “are the foundational tools that help you complete your job responsibilities,” says Muse career coach Anne Kelly. In other words, administrative skills allow you to do the tasks that support you in getting your work done. For example, scheduling meetings, writing emails, and maintaining office supply levels are all administrative skills. Administrative positions rely primarily on administrative skills, of course, but every job requires the use of administrative skills in some capacity. For example, in order to complete their design work, a graphic designer may need to communicate with clients, schedule a meeting with stakeholders, use project management software, plan how they’re going to allot their time in a given week, and organize multiple versions of a design on their computer. If you’re trying to identify when you use administrative skills in your own job, think of those tasks you need to do, not necessarily the ones you want to do, Kelly says. Administrative skills are helpful not only for getting your individual job done well, but also for ensuring your team and organization’s success as a whole. They “create a structure so that the company and its employees can function,” Raffellini says. “The system they create helps everything (and everyone!) perform at the highest level.”

Examples of Administrative Skills

How to Improve Your Administrative Skills

Any skill can be improved, and administrative skills are no exception. Here are a few tips for improving yours: Identify your weak points. Ask yourself questions to figure out which skills you need to improve: What tasks give you the most difficulty? What parts of your work have gotten the most negative feedback from past managers and coworkers? Where have you dropped the ball? Think through these answers and identify common themes. You can also ask for feedback from a willing colleague.

Ask yourself questions to figure out which skills you need to improve: What tasks give you the most difficulty? What parts of your work have gotten the most negative feedback from past managers and coworkers? Where have you dropped the ball? Think through these answers and identify common themes. You can also ask for feedback from a willing colleague. Ask for help: Is there someone you know well in your network or personal life who excels at the skill set you want to improve? See if they’re willing to help you out, but be clear in what you’re asking for. Would you like them to look over a few emails you’ve written and give feedback? Do you want to know how they prioritize their tasks? A specific ask is more likely to get a response.

Is there someone you know well in your network or personal life who excels at the skill set you want to improve? See if they’re willing to help you out, but be clear in what you’re asking for. Would you like them to look over a few emails you’ve written and give feedback? Do you want to know how they prioritize their tasks? A specific ask is more likely to get a response. Look for online resources and classes: There are plenty of online resources for improving administrative skills. If you’re struggling with a specific technology, there may be a tutorial from the company that makes it or a tutorial on YouTube. Sites like LinkedIn Learning and Coursera might have online classes that can help you hone your skills. Resources like The Muse have advice articles that will teach you about using and improving specific skills—for example Google Sheets or inbox organization.

There are plenty of online resources for improving administrative skills. If you’re struggling with a specific technology, there may be a tutorial from the company that makes it or a tutorial on YouTube. Sites like LinkedIn Learning and Coursera might have online classes that can help you hone your skills. Resources like The Muse have advice articles that will teach you about using and improving specific skills—for example Google Sheets or inbox organization. Practice: Improving almost any skill requires that you actually use that skill, so find ways to practice in low-stakes situations. Can you practice different communication techniques with friends? Can you hone your time management skills by scheduling your chores and leisure activities on a weekend in different ways?

How to Show Off Your Administrative Skills in a Job Hunt