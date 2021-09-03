Stocks

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

SUN, APTS, UMPQ, and HBI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on September 3, 2021.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
3 min read
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Sunoco LP SUN: This company that  together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.86%, compared with the industry average of 7.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.61%.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ: This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI: This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


