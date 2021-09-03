Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

September 3, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Sunoco LP SUN: This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.86%, compared with the industry average of 7.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.61%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ: This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI: This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.