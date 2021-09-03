Stocks

Company News for Sep 3, 2021

Companies in the news are: CIEN, SIG, GMS, DOOO
Company News for Sep 3, 2021
  • Ciena Corporation’s CIEN shares rose 2.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 92 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents.
  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • GMS Inc.’s GMS shares rose 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
  • Shares of BRP Inc. DOOO surged 11.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.35 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

