5 Top Homebuilding Stocks to Ride the Booming Industry

Although a rise in input prices and land/labor costs pose risks, low mortgage rates and higher demand are likely to drive the industry. TOL, MTH, TPH,...
5 Top Homebuilding Stocks to Ride the Booming Industry
The rising need for more work-at-home space and record-low borrowing costs have been aiding the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry. Indeed, the U.S. housing space continues to grapple with rising raw material and labor costs. Also, disruption in the supply chain arising from the novel coronavirus outbreak may impact builders’ ability to deliver on time. That said, low mortgage rates and the Fed’s dovish stance should continue to spur home-buying activity in the near term, thereby aiding companies like Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, Meritage Homes Corporation MTH, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. TPH, Century Communities, Inc. CCS, and M/I Homes, Inc. MHO.

