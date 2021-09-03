Stocks

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

GIL, WLK, AN, and MXL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 3, 2021.
Next Article
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
MaxLinear, Inc (MXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs