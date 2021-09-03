Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

September 3, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

