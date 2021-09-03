Stocks

Techne (TECH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Techne (TECH) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Have you been paying attention to shares of BioTechne (TECH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $513.36 in the previous session. BioTechne has gained 60.9% since the start of the year compared to the 0.9% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 3.6% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2021, Techne reported EPS of $1.87 versus consensus estimate of $1.68.

For the current fiscal year, Techne is expected to post earnings of $7.83 per share on $1.1 billion in revenues. This represents a 16% change in EPS on a 18.47% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9 per share on $1.27 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.94% and 14.81%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Techne may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Techne has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 65.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 62.2X versus its peer group's average of 21.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.11. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Techne currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Techne fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Techne shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does Techne Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Techne have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (HZNP), Moderna (MRNA), and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

However, it is worth noting that the Zacks Industry Rank for this group is in the bottom half of the ranking, so it isn't all good news for Techne. Still, the fundamentals for Techne are promising, and it still has potential despite being at a 52-week high.


