3 Foreign Bank Stocks to Consider Amid Industry Challenges

September 3, 2021 2 min read

The Zacks Foreign Banks Industry is bearing the brunt of the low interest rate environment. The impressive vaccination drives carried out across the globe to combat the coronavirus health crisis have resulted in the economy recovering gradually. However, the recovery will likely be uneven in the developed and emerging nations, which is expected to make the backdrop unfavorable for banks.

However, the gradual easing of regulations will likely support the industry. Thus, some of the industry players, including UBS Group AG UBS, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB and Bancolombia S.A. CIB, are expected to benefit.

