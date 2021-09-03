Stocks

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd

AAWW, CAL, SCSC, UFI, and TTMI have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 3, 2021
2 min read
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Caleres, Inc. CAL : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 61% over the last 60 days.

 

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC : This distributor of technology products and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unifi, Inc. UFI : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


