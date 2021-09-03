Is Haverty Furniture (HVT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

September 3, 2021 3 min read

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Haverty Furniture (HVT). HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.28, which compares to its industry's average of 16.43. Over the past 52 weeks, HVT's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.54 and as low as 7.07, with a median of 17.26.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HVT has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

Finally, investors should note that HVT has a P/CF ratio of 6.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.03. Over the past 52 weeks, HVT's P/CF has been as high as 10.32 and as low as 6.49, with a median of 8.31.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Haverty Furniture's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HVT is an impressive value stock right now.

