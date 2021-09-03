Should Value Investors Buy Century Communities (CCS) Stock?

September 3, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Century Communities (CCS). CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82. CCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 4.60, with a median of 7.22, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for CCS is its P/B ratio of 1.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.66. Within the past 52 weeks, CCS's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.44.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CCS has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

Finally, our model also underscores that CCS has a P/CF ratio of 6.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CCS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.64. Within the past 12 months, CCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.01 and as low as 5.34, with a median of 8.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Century Communities's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CCS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.