Stocks

Northrop's (NOC) Arm Wins Deal to Support Global Hawk Fleet

Northrop (NOC) is set to integrate the Mode 5 software for Japan and the Republic of Korea's Global Hawk Fleet.
Next Article
Northrop's (NOC) Arm Wins Deal to Support Global Hawk Fleet
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC Aerospace Systems business segment recently secured a modification contract to co-develop, test, and integrate the Mode 5 software for the Global Hawk program. The deal is expected to be completed by Jul 31, 2023.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $40 million, the contract will serve Japan and the Republic of Korea. The task under the agreement will be executed in San Diego, CA, while integration efforts will be completed in Misawa Air Base, Japan; and Sacheon, Air Base, Republic of Korea.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Global Hawk Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH, awarded the contract.

Significance of the Global Hawk Aircraft

Northrop’s Global Hawk is an unmanned surveillance aircraft, which provides military field commanders with high-resolution, near-real-time imagery of large geographic areas. Powered by a RollsRoyce RYCEY AE 3007 turbofan engine, these jets can fly for as long as 32 hours on one load of fuel.

Global Hawk has amassed more than 320,000 flight hours with missions flown in support of military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, North Africa, and the greater Asia-Pacific region. This surely reflects the strong demand that this fleet enjoys in the international defense space, which boosts order flow prospects for the production and associated upgrades of the Global Hawk program.

Apart from intelligence collection, this aircraft allows civil authorities to respond to natural disasters, conduct search-and-rescue operations, and gather weather and atmospheric data to help forecasters predict the path of storms.

Northrop’s Growth Prospects

In recent times, the increasing geopolitical conflicts across borders have prompted nations to enhance their surveillance manifold. This is where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like Global Hawk play a pivotal role since they offer services with minimum human casualties. As a result, demand for unmanned surveillance jets is on the rise on a global scale. This is evident from the latest contract win by Northrop, alongside a massive $4.8-billion contract the company acquired in November 2020 to conduct development, modernization, retrofit, and sustainment activities for the Global Hawk program.

The global UAV market, per a Markets and Markets report, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% to reach $58.4 billion by 2026 from 2021, with increasing procurement of military UAVs by defense forces worldwide being one of the primary growth catalysts. Such impressive growth projections should usher in more such contract wins for Northrop, with the company being one of the major UAV manufacturers.

Other Defense Players Poised to Benefit

Considering the growth prospects of the global UAV market, it is quite obvious that other major manufacturers of surveillance jets like Boeing BA and Lockheed Martin LMT will also benefit.

Boeing’s P-8 is truly a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, which excels at anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and search and rescue.

Lockheed’s U-2 Dragon Lady has been supporting the U.S. Air Force’s mission of superior surveillance for 65 years.

Price Performance

Shares of Northrop have witnessed 20.9% growth in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.9%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Northrop Grumman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
RollsRoyce Holdings PLC (RYCEY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs