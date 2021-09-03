Stocks

Why Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Preferred Bank (PFBC) have wha...
Next Article
Why Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Preferred Bank in Focus

Based in Los Angeles, Preferred Bank (PFBC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 25.48%. The independent commercial bank is paying out a dividend of $0.38 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.4% compared to the Banks - West industry's yield of 2.05% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.37%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 26.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Preferred Bank has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.45%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Preferred Bank's payout ratio is 28%, which means it paid out 28% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PFBC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $6.10 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 31.18%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PFBC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Preferred Bank (PFBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs