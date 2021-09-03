Tesla

The new Tesla would arrive in 2023 with a price of 25 thousand dollars and without pedals or steering wheel

According to the Electrek media, the billionaire expressed in a meeting with his team that he aimed to start the production of this car in 2023.
Image credit: Charlie Deets vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Like The Jetsons, Tesla's new vehicle would have no steering wheel or pedals. Elon Musk , CEO and founder of the automaker, said he expects the new model to be ready in 2023.

via GIPHY

It would be the 'Tesla Model 2', an electric car that would cost 25 thousand dollars (approximately 497,320 Mexican pesos). According to the Electrek media, the billionaire expressed in a meeting with his team that he aimed to start the production of this car in 2023.

According to the report, Musk linked the launch of this vehicle to the development of his company's autonomous driving system and even asked his employees if they wanted the car to come with a steering wheel and pedals.

It is important to note that at the moment it is a rumor, and that not even the name 'Model 2' is confirmed, what is certain is that on last year's Tesla Battery Day, the tycoon commented that the company will manufacture a $ 25,000 electric car.

According to Musk, this model would take advantage of the new batteries they have been developing, which would be priced 50% less than the ones they currently drive, and as a consequence, they would reduce the cost of the car.

