Celsion (CLSN) COVID Vaccine Effective in Pre-Clinical Studies

September 3, 2021

Celsion Corporation CLSN announced that its next generation PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform demonstrated potential in pre-clinical in-vivostudies against COVID-19.

Data from the study that evaluated the vaccine platform in BALB/c mice demonstrated production of antibodies and cytotoxic T-cell response specific to the spike antigen of COVID-19. These antibodies prevented the infection of cultured cells in a viral neutralization assay.

Shares of Celsion gained 2.9% following the above-mentioned news. In fact, the stock has rallied 49.1% so far this year in comparison with the industry's 2% growth.



We inform investors that PLACCINE is the company’s proprietary plasmid and DNA delivery technology that covers a wide range of DNA vaccines. While the production of antibodies predicts PLACCINE’s ability to protect against COVID-19, the induction of cytotoxic T-cell response shows the vaccine’s potential of eradicating COVID-infected cells.

Celsion targets to file an investigational new drug for the candidate in early-2022, after it conducts further studies with the goal of optimizing PLACCINE DNA vaccine activity in terms of vector design, dosage and delivery.

Per the company, the platform incorporates multiple viral antigens to improve vaccine quality, and facilitates cheaper and easier manufacturing. The platform also aims at improving vaccine stability at storage temperatures of 4°C and above. Celsion is also developing the vaccine to be administered intramuscularly based on a specialized synthetic delivery system that yields high levels of viral proteins to generate the desired immune response.

Last week, Sorrento SRNE also announced positive initial data from pre-clinical study for its mRNA vaccine, STI-mRNA, against the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine comprises proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs, with the potential of improving durability for both humoral and cellular immunity against the current and emerging variants of COVID-19.

Pfizer PFE/BioNTech’s BNTX mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty became the first FDA-approved vaccine to receive full approval.

