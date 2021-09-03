Stocks

Agilent (A), Visiopharm Unite for Supply of Pathology Solutions

Agilent (A) signs an agreement with Visiopharm to globally distribute their pathology solutions.
Agilent (A), Visiopharm Unite for Supply of Pathology Solutions
Agilent Technologies A and Visiopharm have strengthened their partnership by signing an agreement for global distribution of their pathology solutions.

Agilent will offer pathologists its portfolio of automated pathology staining solutions and Visiopharm’s portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI-driven precision pathology software.

The agreement marked Europe as their first target for providing both the solutions.

Thus, the recent move is likely to expand Agilent’s reach to pathologists, which might contribute to its revenues in the near term.

Apart from the recent agreement, the company previously partnered with Visiopharm for HERE2 APP to include Agilent’s HercepTest mAb pharmDx.

Further, the agreement has helped the company in penetrating the booming digital pathology market.

Growing Digital Pathology Market

The digital pathology market is witnessing a significant rise globally due to growing adoption of AI-based pathology solutions.

As these solutions offer diagnostic decision support and enhance productivity, pathologists are using these for improving diagnostic accuracy as well as workload management.

The coronavirus pandemic has further proliferated the use of these digital pathology solutions.

Per a report by Grand View Research, the market was valued at $882.7 million in 2020, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, a report by ReportLinker indicates that this market in terms of revenues is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2026.

Thus, Agilent — with the latest move — remains well positioned to capitalize on the abovementioned prospects.

Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

The latest move bodes well with Agilent’s growing initiatives to bolster its portfolio and provide innovative technological solutions in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets.

This apart, Agilent’s recent launch of three InfinityLab Bio Liquid Chromatography systems for addressing the needs of the biopharma industry is worth mentioning.

In addition, the company introduced the Agilent 8697 Headspace Sampler with integrated gas chromatography communication in the pharmaceutical space. This remains a tailwind.

It also introduced a new exome design named SureSelect Human All Exon V8 for providing extensive and latest coverage of protein coding regions from RefSeq, CCDS as well as GENCODE in both clinical and translational research.

Further, the company launched the Agilent Seahorse XF HS Miniplate for the Agilent Seahorse XF HS Mini Analyzer to help immunology and disease researchers improve immune cell metabolic analysis.

