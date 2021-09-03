Top Stock Reports for Verizon, CVS Health & BHP

September 3, 2021 4 min read

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and BHP Group (BHP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Verizon shares have lagged the Zacks Wireless Industry over the last 6 months (+0.9% vs. +2.6%), but the Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to benefit from a disciplined network strategy and a customer-centric business model. Supported by a focused roadmap for technology leadership, the company witnessed a healthy demand curve across core businesses. Verizon expects to continue this momentum, driven by diligent execution of operational plans along with dedicated 5G endeavors.



However, Verizon operates in an intensely competitive U.S. wireless market that strains margins. Hefty expenses on promotions and lucrative discounts to attract customers hamper its profitability. The high auctioning expenses for the mid-band spectrum is likely to further compromise Verizon’s margins.



Shares of CVS Health have modestly outperformed the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry in the last three months (+0.6% vs. -1.5%). In fact, CVS Health's second-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues across all the three operating segments in the second quarter performed ahead of the company’s expectations. Increased full-year guidance is indicative of this bullish trend to continue through the rest of 2021.



The company noted that, consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. The Zacks analyst believes that in the second quarter, the company has achieved higher levels of engagement across digital assets. However, second-quarter adjusted earnings declined year over year on escalating costs and expenses which are putting pressure on both the margins. Also, the repeal of the HIF for 2021 hampered growth.



BHP Group shares have gained +15.2% over the past year against the Zacks Mining – Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +17.1%. In fact, BHP Group’s iron ore production in fiscal 2021 rose 2% to 254 Mt (million tons) aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). In fiscal 2022, the company expects to produce between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore backed by productivity improvements at WAIO.



The Zacks analyst believes that higher input costs and the recent drop in iron ore prices due to curbs on steel production in China remains a concern. Nevertheless, BHP Group will gain on efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) and DISH Network Corporation (DISH).



