Mattel (MAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

September 3, 2021 3 min read

In the latest trading session, Mattel (MAT) closed at $21.51, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 2.42% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MAT is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.44% and +14.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MAT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MAT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MAT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.26, so we one might conclude that MAT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

