Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $183.90, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $183.90, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 4.56% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.9 million, up 35.44% from the year-ago period.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $285.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -144.83% and +50.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 157.41% lower within the past month. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


