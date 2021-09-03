Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

September 3, 2021 3 min read

Danaher (DHR) closed at $332.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 7.91% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DHR is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7 billion, up 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $28.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.24% and +28.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DHR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher. DHR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, DHR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.28, so we one might conclude that DHR is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

