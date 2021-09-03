Winnebago Industries (WGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

September 3, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed the most recent trading day at $71.25, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 2.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 36.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $939.83 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% higher within the past month. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

