Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

September 3, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $53.51, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.41 billion, up 0.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $74.37 billion, which would represent changes of -9.62% and -4.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.