9 books in Spanish you must read to take your business to the next level

Entrepreneurs are always looking for new ways to inspire ourselves, either to develop innovative business ideas or to learn from those figures who have already achieved what we dream of. For this reason, any entrepreneur who boasts of being one has a good library of books that he has read and that drive him every day.

However, if you are a Latin American entrepreneur, you have surely run into a problem: many of these great books are in English. Of course, mastering the language of our northern neighbor is always going to give you a clear advantage in the business world, but sometimes you just want to read something in your language.

Therefore, I bring you the following recommendation of books (which in fact I have read) and that were written in Spanish or that, failing that, have an excellent translation.

Tell me what you think of this list and give me suggestions to feed it!

1. Never Stop , by Phil Knight

What is it about ?: It is nothing more and nothing less than the autobiography of Phil Knight, the founder of Nike.

2. Mexico: 10 Social Entrepreneurs , by Juan Del Cerro

What is it about ? : Total honesty: Juan Del Cerro is a collaborator of Entrepreneur en Español , but he is also possibly the greatest authority on social entrepreneurship in Mexico (that's why he writes with us). If you want to have a business with a conscience, this book is for you.

3. Mexicans like me , by Ana Francisca Vega

What is it about ?: Mexico has wonderful things, but sometimes - either from day to day - we forget it. This book makes a fantastic compilation of great people and pays tribute to some of the most outstanding personalities of our culture. The best? It is a perfect book to read with your children and nephews.

4. Financial reconfiguration , by Alejandro Saracho

What is it about ?: Alex Saracho , - also a frequent contributor to Entrepreneur en Español - is not just any personal finance book. It is focused 100% on entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs.

5. Stream Punks , by Robert Kyncl with Maany Peyvan

What It's About: This book talks with YouTube stars like Tyler Oakley to understand how they became stars of streaming video.

6. Titans , by Tim Ferris

What is it about ?: Titans discover the routines, tricks and secrets that the author found in thousands of interviews he had with billionaires and famous stars.

7. Learning from the best , by Francisco Alcaide Hernández

What It's About: You can't have Steve Jobs or Richard Branson as mentors, but you can learn from these bits of their everyday, easy-to-digest wisdom.

8. The Silicon Valley Coach , by Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg and Alan Eagle

What it's about: Bill Campbell is remembered as the mentor or friend of entrepreneurs who achieved the impossible. The so-called Coach Bill had deep friendships with Steve Jobs, Larry Page, and Eric Schmidt. This book tells how this man influenced the Silicon Valley we know today.

9. Little Capitalist Pig , by Sofía Macías

What is it about ?: It is a book that lands personal finance at its simplest level and makes it, in fact, useful for day to day.

What other book did I miss or do you recommend? Give me your suggestions on my social networks!