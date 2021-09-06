Tips to stimulate your creativity and improve your business

September 6, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creativity is the ability we have to create something new, it can be something great and revolutionary; or something small, but significant. Creativity can be used in all aspects of life, from the most everyday in the day to day, even in the professional and business field, such as in the planning and realization of a new project, or the way in which you present your work.

That's why you'll give me some tips that have helped me, so that you learn to stimulate the creativity to achieve better business results.

1) Solve problems differently: Creative people see the world differently and find different solutions to problems. We can all think creatively to solve complicated situations in business, it only takes "thinking outside the box" to be able to perceive patterns that we have not been able to see before. To achieve this, I recommend reading books of genres that you are not used to or that contain ideas contrary to yours, then analyze and compare. You can also start conversations and be interested in the arguments of the points of view of others on a topic that is of interest to you.

2) Question and Challenge: Thinking creatively means questioning, challenging, and creating new rules for business, and for life in general. Achieve success your way and on your own terms; it just depends on you to take your business and your life to the next level. Remember, questioning and analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of an already established structure, product or plan is the key to innovation.

3) Bet on the different: Do not settle for the traditional, generate new ideas and establish changes in your routine to obtain different results. Most of the people who have changed the world bet on the new without caring about the fear of failure or the difficulties they might encounter. Stand up for your innovative ideas and be persistent in order to turn them into reality.

4) Follow the steps of the creative process: For your creative ideas to be carried out and take shape you must follow a process that consists of some steps. The first thing is to prepare and generate your ideas, to achieve this you must research on the subject. The next step is incubation, once you have your idea you must "drop" it so that it grows.

The third step is enlightenment, which is when everything makes sense and the connections have been formed, so the answer will appear in your head naturally. Later you must make an evaluation to validate your idea and its alternatives. You should also check that the objective you were looking for is met. Finally, do a verification, that is, it is time to share your idea with the rest of the world and do tests.

5) Learn to write: Share your ideas in writing and exploit your creative potential through a simple and colloquial writing technique, in order to convey closeness and security to your employees and colleagues, that is the recommendation of the great Paul Graham, renowned programmer and a venture capitalist in the episode "Write as you talk" from his essay series "Hackers and Painters."

Creative people need to know how to communicate with others to share their innovative ideas with the world, so as Paul Graham recommends, writing well and in a useful way is essential.

6) Be observant: Creativity and innovation often go together. Creative people are very observant and know how to use all their senses to detect patterns or needs. Stimulate your brain by changing your environment and getting out of your comfort zone. When you feel stuck with a problem, try to redefine the problem from another perspective, in this way you can devise innovative solutions to your work challenges.

In addition, you can help your team by inspiring a creative mindset through recognition and rewards. Use methods like brainstorming and asking yourself questions to generate innovative solutions.