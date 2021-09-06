Stocks

If You Invested $1000 in Kroger a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.
Next Article
If You Invested $1000 in Kroger a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Kroger (KR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Kroger's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Kroger's main business drivers.

The Kroger Co. (KR), which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been undergoing a complete makeover, not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. The company is launching plant-based products as well as eyeing technological expansion.  It acquired meal kit company Home Chef and partnered with British online grocery delivery firm Ocado that reinforces its position in the online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery space. It has also introduced grocery delivery service Kroger Ship and inked a deal with driverless car company Nuro.

This Cincinnati, Ohio-based company operates supermarkets under banners including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's. Further, it also manufactures and processes certain food products that are sold in its supermarkets.

Kroger’s supermarket and multi-department stores operate under four formats combo stores (combination of food and drug stores), multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. The combo stores include natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, and pet centers, as well as offer perishables items such as fresh seafood and organic produce.

The multi-department stores offer a collection of general merchandise products such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry. The marketplace stores include full-service grocery and pharmacy departments and a general merchandise area that includes outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, and toys.

The combo stores, multi department stores, and marketplace stores also have fuel centers. The price impact warehouse offers grocery, health, and beauty care items.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Kroger ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2011 would be worth $4,042.46, or a 304.25% gain, as of September 6, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 286.33% and gold's return of -6.47% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for KR.

Shares of Kroger have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is undertaking every effort to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Such aspects supported the company, when it reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Speaking of bolstering digital operations, we note that the company has been focusing on expanding delivery and payment solutions. Additionally, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching several new products. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 projections. However, the raised view continues to suggest tough year-on-year comparison due to the lapping of pandemic-led benefits.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 11.74%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs