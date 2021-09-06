ITOCY vs. TSCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

September 6, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Itochu Corp. (ITOCY) or Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Itochu Corp. and Tractor Supply are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ITOCY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.59, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 24.98. We also note that ITOCY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58.

Another notable valuation metric for ITOCY is its P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 11.48.

Based on these metrics and many more, ITOCY holds a Value grade of A, while TSCO has a Value grade of C.

Both ITOCY and TSCO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ITOCY is the superior value option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Itochu Corp. (ITOCY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.