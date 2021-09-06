American Airlines (AAL) to End Unvaccinated Staff Special Leaves

September 6, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



American Airlines Group AAL will do away with special leaves for unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19 and need to quarantine, starting next month.



While the special leave policy will still be available to fully vaccinated employees who fall sick with the virus, unvaccinated staff will have to use their sick time or medical leave for absence from work on the same ground.



In a memo to its staff, which was seen by Reuters, the carrier said, "Given there is an FDA-approved vaccine, pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card to us."

Amid rising coronavirus cases, several airline companies are adopting measures to push their employees to get inoculated, so that operations can be protected as much as possible. American Airlines’ scrapping of special leaves for unvaccinated employees coincided with Alaska Air Group’s ALK cessation of special COVID pay for unvaccinated employees who miss work due to the disease. The airline also requires all new hires to be vaccinated and is rewarding employees who provide proof of vaccination with a $200 payment. United Airlines UAL has also imposed vaccine mandates on all its domestic employees.



In a different approach to get employees vaccinated, last month, Delta Air Lines DAL announced that effective Nov 1, it will add a monthly surcharge of $200 on healthcare plans of unvaccinated employees. Additionally, effective Sep 30, the carrier will be providing COVID pay protection only to fully vaccinated employees who suffer from breakthrough infections.



Each of the stocks mentioned above carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research