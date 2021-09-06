Has Nutrien (NTR) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

September 6, 2021 2 min read

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Nutrien (NTR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nutrien is one of 251 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 42.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NTR has returned about 26.99% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 12.33%. This shows that Nutrien is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NTR belongs to the Fertilizers industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.96% so far this year, so NTR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track NTR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

