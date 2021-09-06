Has Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

September 6, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Haverty Furniture Companies is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 23.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HVT has returned about 30.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.79% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Haverty Furniture Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HVT is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 51.41% so far this year, meaning that HVT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HVT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research