Stocks

Impel (IMPL) Gets FDA Nod for Trudhesa in Migraine Treatment

The FDA approves Impel's (IMPL) Trudhesa nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
Next Article
Impel (IMPL) Gets FDA Nod for Trudhesa in Migraine Treatment
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. IMPL announced that the FDA has approved its lead product, Trudhesa nasal spray (0.725 mg per spray), for the acute treatment of migraine in adult patients with or without aura. The product is expected to be launched early next month.

The new drug application for Trudhesa was based on data from the phase III STOP 301 study. The primary goal of the study was to assess the safety and tolerability of Trudhesa. Data form the same showed that treatment with Trudhesa was generally well tolerated, and exploratory efficacy findings showed that it provided rapid, sustained and consistent symptom relief.

Data from the study showed that treatment with Trudhesa led to consistent efficacy even when taken late into a migraine attack, unlike other oral acute treatments that need to be taken within one hour of the attack to be most effective. There was no serious treatment-emergent adverse event reported in the STOP 301 study.

Per the company, following the FDA nod, Trudhesa became the first and only therapeutic to use precision olfactory delivery technology to deliver dihydroergotamine mesylate to the vascular-rich upper nasal space.

Shares of Impel have rallied 76.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 2.1%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We remind investors that Impel started trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange following its initial public offering on Apr 23, 2021.

Aprat from Trudhesa (previously known as INP104), Impel has other pipeline candidates that are also making good progress. The company is developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with autism and INP107 for treating OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

We note that the migraine market is heavily crowded with several anti-CGRP drugs like Amgen’s AMGN Aimovig, Lilly’s LLY Emgality, Teva’s Ajovy and AbbVie’s ABBV oral drug, Ubrelvy, already approved by the FDA for the given indication.

Zacks Rank

Impel currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Labor Day Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 9/6/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:
  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs