Students and entrepreneurs! This call is looking for projects that will transform the future

September 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Go from being an inventor to an innovative entrepreneur !

Do you have a project that could change the world and / or reactivate the economy of Mexico and Latin America? Make it known at INC Prototype , the initiative of INCmty 2021 , the largest entrepreneurship festival in the region for students and entrepreneurs to show the potential of their designs and research.

This contest will evaluate prototypes by experts and conferences, workshops and tools will be offered to participants, which will allow them to take advantage of the space to promote the prototypes presented.

There will be an accumulated bag for the best prototypes of 120 thousand pesos in prizes. What's more:

Opportunity to compete with your prototype for great prizes

Feedback by innovators and researchers and experts

Technical validation by the technological application evaluation committee of the contest

Exclusive activities focused on your entrepreneurship stage

Opportunity to stand out and attract media exposure for your project

Access to the virtual Festival INCmty 2021 to enjoy all your experiences and networking

Activation as a potential entrepreneur of the INCmty community where you will keep in touch with opportunities in the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem

Access to the INCmty 2021 memories with the highlights of the event

Two participation acknowledgments: one for your participation in INC Prototype and another as an attendee to the INCmty 2021 festival

Would you like to have more information? Learn about the call on the official site of INCmty 2021 or in the following infographic.

Image: INCmty2021