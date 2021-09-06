INCmty2021

Students and entrepreneurs! This call is looking for projects that will transform the future

If you created a technological development that can revolutionize the industry and / or the market, make it known at INC Prototype!
Next Article
Students and entrepreneurs! This call is looking for projects that will transform the future
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Go from being an inventor to an innovative entrepreneur !

Do you have a project that could change the world and / or reactivate the economy of Mexico and Latin America? Make it known at INC Prototype , the initiative of INCmty 2021 , the largest entrepreneurship festival in the region for students and entrepreneurs to show the potential of their designs and research.

This contest will evaluate prototypes by experts and conferences, workshops and tools will be offered to participants, which will allow them to take advantage of the space to promote the prototypes presented.

There will be an accumulated bag for the best prototypes of 120 thousand pesos in prizes. What's more:

  • Opportunity to compete with your prototype for great prizes
  • Feedback by innovators and researchers and experts
  • Technical validation by the technological application evaluation committee of the contest
  • Exclusive activities focused on your entrepreneurship stage
  • Opportunity to stand out and attract media exposure for your project
  • Access to the virtual Festival INCmty 2021 to enjoy all your experiences and networking
  • Activation as a potential entrepreneur of the INCmty community where you will keep in touch with opportunities in the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem
  • Access to the INCmty 2021 memories with the highlights of the event
  • Two participation acknowledgments: one for your participation in INC Prototype and another as an attendee to the INCmty 2021 festival

Would you like to have more information? Learn about the call on the official site of INCmty 2021 or in the following infographic.

Image: INCmty2021

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship Calls

HEINEKEN México and INCmty invite residents of the capital to create solutions for the field

Entrepreneurship Calls

They open 4 calls of up to 500 thousand pesos for the next generation of entrepreneurs

Finance

Why Millennials Could Become the Wealthiest Generation in History (and How to Join the Club)