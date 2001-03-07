Can You Ever Stop Promoting Your Business?
Sure-if you want to go out of business faster than you can blink.
1 min read
Are you like the many entrepreneur who think you can stop promoting your business once your doors are open? Well, it's time to change your attitude. Smart entrepreneurs continually show their stuff. Here are some ways you can attract attention:
- Host an open house and invite local media and your target customers. Let people sample your product or service.
- Post eye-catching announcements about your business on bulletin boards in key places. Use a tear-off slip so people can easily contact you.
- Put magnetic signs on your car with your business's name and phone number on them. These turn your car into a great mobile billboard.
- Team up with compatible businesses to pass along information about your company. Agree to do the same for them.
- Above all, encourage your satisfied customers to spread the word, and remember to make it worth their while.