This is the reason why we must clear our mind of Netflix and TikTok content according to the founder of Telegram

Pável Dúrov explains that, according to numerous studies, the brain generates solutions to problems, even when we are resting, and ...
This is the reason why we must clear our mind of Netflix and TikTok content according to the founder of Telegram
How much time do you spend on Netflix or TikTok? Through his Telegram channel, Pável Dúrov , founder of this platform, commented that “it is unfortunate that people prefer to feed their minds not with real-life events that allow us to change the world, but with Netflix series or videos of Random TikTok ”.

In a post , where Dúrov begins by talking about how the mind is our most powerful tool, he explains that according to numerous studies, the brain generates solutions to problems, even when we are resting.

However, the hypothesis and statement of the developer is that we will not be able to solve real life problems if we consume Netflix series or TikTok videos, since our mind will be in charge of solving non-existent problems.

“If we feed our brain with real-life data that allows it to solve fundamental problems, it will process this data in the background and offer unexpected solutions… It is unfortunate that most people prefer to feed their minds not with real-life facts that we allow you to change the world, but with random Netflix series or TikTok videos. At a deep level, our brain cannot distinguish fiction from reality, so the abundance of digital entertainment keeps our subconscious mind busy producing solutions to problems that do not exist, "he says in the publication.

As simple as quitting

According to Dúrov, we must remove from our mind “the sticky sludge of irrelevant content with which the 'algorithms of recommendation' flood it daily”, if we want to be creative and products.

What do you think or think about it?

