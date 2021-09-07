Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP),...

As energy explorers continue to spurn high-cost endeavors in response to last year’s coronavirus-induced shock, the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is not out of the woods just yet as far as rig contracting is concerned. But the space is witnessing early signs of revival, as evidenced by increasing project sanctions. This should aid drilling contractors like Helmerich & Payne HP, Transocean RIG, Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN and Nabors Industries NBR.

