They create an app to understand the feelings of the Michis

A Chinese programmer developed an application that is capable of interpreting whether a cat is in a good mood and recognizing its emotional state. This invention is based on deep learning algorithms and real-time observations.

Ilse Orsel vía Unsplash

According to the Asian newspaper Global Times , the developer from the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southern China, spent a weekend teaching a computer to interpret the real-time movements and meows of his cat to develop the code. of the application.

"I am an ailurophile, and I often miss my kitty at home while I work at the office," the programmer, surnamed Li, said in a video that has gone viral on Chinese Twitter Sina Weibo.

The app became a trend in China over the weekend due to people wanting to try it on their own pets. Even a Weibo user joked saying "Is it possible to create another application that can recognize the emotional state of my girlfriend?"