They create an app to understand the feelings of the Michis

Attention Karens and male Karens! This platform will recognize the emotional state of your cat.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A Chinese programmer developed an application that is capable of interpreting whether a cat is in a good mood and recognizing its emotional state. This invention is based on deep learning algorithms and real-time observations.

According to the Asian newspaper Global Times , the developer from the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southern China, spent a weekend teaching a computer to interpret the real-time movements and meows of his cat to develop the code. of the application.

"I am an ailurophile, and I often miss my kitty at home while I work at the office," the programmer, surnamed Li, said in a video that has gone viral on Chinese Twitter Sina Weibo.

The app became a trend in China over the weekend due to people wanting to try it on their own pets. Even a Weibo user joked saying "Is it possible to create another application that can recognize the emotional state of my girlfriend?"

