Why Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

That is because Dave & Buster's Entertainment is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at 67 cents per share for PLAY, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for PLAY, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +21.65% heading into earnings season.

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that PLAY has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.



