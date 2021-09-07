4 Big Drugmaker Stocks to Watch Out For as Recovery Gains Steam

The second-quarter earnings season was a strong one for the large drugmakers with most of them beating estimates for both earnings and sales. Almost all companies witnessed a recovery in sales of their key products/drugs from the earlier impacts of the pandemic in Q2 and sounded optimistic of continued improvement in the second half.



With regard to pipeline developments, the drug/biotech industry continues to witness improvements in drug research in 2021 while withstanding the impact of the pandemic remarkably well. Though regulatory/pipeline updates related to COVID-19 medicines/vaccines continued to take center stage this year as well, the sector has been witnessing developments in other innovative pipeline areas like Alzheimer’s. Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Roche RHHBY, Pfizer PFE and AstraZeneca AZN are worth retaining in your portfolio.



- Zacks

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research