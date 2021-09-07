Entrepreneurship Calls

Do you have an idea that could change the world? This call will bring you closer to an investment fund

The FTxSDG Challenge program includes a five-day event of workshops, master classes, talks, mentoring, and networking organized by experts.
Image credit: Seedstars vía Instagram

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Seedstars , the Swiss-based company that invests in emerging market startups, and the Financial Times newspaper launch the first FTxSDG Challenge , a competition to provide learning and financing opportunities to promising and impact-driven startups and entrepreneurs.

Image: FTxSDG Challenge

The FTxSDG Challenge invites 150 participants to solve real business challenges and present innovative strategies to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals . The themes of the convocation are:

  • Gender equality
  • Climate action
  • Quality education
  • Good jobs and economic growth
  • Reduced inequalities
  • Good health
  • Wellness

The event program includes one-month access to Seedstars investment readiness sessions and a five-day event of workshops, master classes, talks, mentoring and networking hosted by experts from the Financial Times and Seedstars . Winning startups will move quickly to the Seedstars Investment Fund and have the opportunity to secure up to $ 500,000 in funding.

"Seedstars is very excited to launch the FTxSDG Challenge. Since 2013, our team has been organizing the Seedstars World Competition created to support and invest in entrepreneurs driven by the impact of emerging markets. Working with the Financial Times, we are confident that this mission can be jointly expanded in the FTxSDG Challenge. We look forward to seeing our combined efforts provide entrepreneurs with even more resources and a larger global community of mentors and expert investors, "said Alisee De Tonnac, CEO of Seedstars in a statement.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 1 at 6pm GMT.

For more information visit the FTxSDG Challenge site!

