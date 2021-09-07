New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th
DOW, RCMT, SIG, GOLF, and ESLT have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 7, 2021.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company that provides solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This provider of business and technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of jewelry, watches and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT: This developer and supplier of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
