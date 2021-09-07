CDMX vaccination, what you should know about the second dose

September 7, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The authorities of Mexico City (CDMX) reported that from Tuesday 7 to Saturday 11 September Phase 27 of the National Vaccination Plan will begin, which includes the second dose for the adult population between 40 and 49 years old who live in city halls:

Azcapotzalco,

Benito Juarez,

Iztapalapa,

Iztacalco,

Gustavo A. Madero and

Venustiano Carranza.

According to the statement , they hope to apply the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a total of 523 thousand 570 adults of the aforementioned age range. Likewise, the Head of Government of the town, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, explained that at the end of this day all adults between 40 and 49 years old living in CDMX will have their complete scheme.

The people who go to their second appointment in these municipalities are those who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca injection 8 or 11 weeks ago. The vaccination schedule is as follows:

Image: Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC via Twitter .

What are the sites where the injection will be given?

Azcapotzalco

Arena Mexico City.

Iztacalco and Venustiano Carranza

Sport's palace.

Benito Juarez

XXI Century Medical Center.

Gustavo A. Madero

Jaime Torres Bodet-IPN Cultural Center and

National Preparatory School No. 9.

Iztapalapa

Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Zaragoza of the UNAM,

Center for Scientific and Technological Studies No. 7 "Cuauhtémoc" IPN,

El Vergel Military Housing Unit

Telecommunications of Mexico / TELECOMM.

The general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes , explained that anyone who has not been able to attend their second dose of AstraZeneca appointment and was vaccinated before July 26 with their first dose, you can go to any of the vaccination units that will be operating between Tuesday 7 and Saturday 11 September. The official emphasized that it is only for those people who have already missed their original second dose appointment.

It is important to note that this Monday, September 6, they were applying the second dose of the Sinovac vaccine to all the people residing in CDMX who received their first dose of said biological on July 29 in Campo Marte or in the Arena Ciudad de México. who missed their second appointment and were vaccinated before July 30.

What requirements do I have to carry if I am late from the second dose?

The requirements are to be residents of Mexico City, bring your vaccination record that you can purchase at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and proof of vaccination that you were given in the first dose.

When can I get my second dose if I am between 18 and 39 years old?

The capital government presented the possible tables for the application of the second dose of the population between 30 and 39 years of age, which shows that there is still no period that has concluded.

"All of them have at least four weeks in which we can apply it and we hope to accelerate [the process] significantly as shipments [of vaccines] arrive in our country," said Eduardo Clark.

Image: Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo via YouTube .

For people between 18 and 29 years old it is the same case, they presented the possible application table for their second dose and recalled that 4 municipalities: Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Miguel Hidalgo and Tláhuac, were vaccinated with AstraZeneca on the last day of the day of the first dose. "So you have to know in which group we are vaccinated and with what vaccine," said the official.

Image: Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo via YouTube .