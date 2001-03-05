Starting a Business

Protect Yourself From Scams

Scams come in many forms, and those targeting small-business owners seem to be multiplying.
Whether you're approached over the phone or by mail, you should scrutinize all solicitations before making any agreements or purchasing any merchandise. You should also:

  • Check all invoices. Make sure the item for which you're being billed was authorized by you or an employee. Read the fine print to ensure the bill is what it seems to be.
  • Avoid saying too much over the phone to unknown callers. Ask where the caller got your name and specifically what they're trying to sell you.
  • Always, always, always get references. The more names on the list, the better.
  • Avoid being pressured into signing a contract. Scammers depend on catching you off guard, so don't get browbeaten into making a snap decision.

