Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, AbbVie & 3M

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, Inc. ( FB ), AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ), and 3M Company ( MMM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

- Zacks

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year to date period (+37.7% vs. +23.2%) on the back of strong outlook for mobile ad revenues, growing adoption of Stories by advertisers across Instagram, core Facebook app and Messenger, and initiatives to improve security.

Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. The company, however, expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to fall significantly on a sequential basis. Stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space as well as increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries are major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>> )

AbbVie shares have gained +29.8% over the past year against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +25.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie’s flagship product, Humira, continues to drive revenues. The company has also been successful in expanding the labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta.

Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, thereby enhancing its long-term growth potential. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind though. Per FDA’s order, new warnings about heart-related risks are to be added on Rinvoq’s label and this may hurt its sales in the quarters ahead.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>> )

Shares of 3M have gained +7.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +18.1%, however, things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies.

The company raised its earnings projection for 2021 to $9.70-$10.10 per share. Revenues are expected to grow 7-10% year over year versus 5-8% mentioned earlier. Headwinds related to raw materials, as well as supply-chain issues are major concerns for 3M in the second half of 2021. Lower demand for respirators and high legal expenses are other major headwinds for the third quarter.

(You can read the full research report on 3M here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ), Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research