Barbie Día de Muertos returns with her friend Ken to celebrate Mexican traditions

One of the most important festivities in Mexico is the Day of the Dead. A commemoration that has already crossed borders with various feature films such as "Coco" by Disney and Pixar or "The Book of Life" by Jorge R. Gutiérrez . Now, Barbie Día de Muertos returns in its third edition accompanied by her friend Ken.

"It is a tribute to the customs, symbols and rituals characteristic of this tradition that invites us to remember and share," said Mattel in a statement.

It has been three years since Barbie first appeared dressed as Catrina . In 2019 she did it with a black mermaid dress adorned with colorful flowers, a headdress and details with Monarch butterflies and Cempasúchil flowers.

Image: Courtesy of Mattel

However, for its second edition, Mattel focused on enhancing the sweet side of the holiday, with elements that make up the tradition such as sugar skulls , chocolate skulls, pan de muerto and colored coffins. She wore a romantic rosewood dress with lace, pearl details and a cape embroidered with flowers. In addition to a crown formed with roses, daisies and two skeleton hands.

Image: Courtesy Mattel

This year, they did not want to be left behind and now they evoke the tradition of charrería. In addition, they implemented a unique scenario, which we had not seen in past editions: a Dia de Muertos altar. It contains basic elements of an offering such as candles and candles, flowers such as Cempasúchil, wallflower and cloud, sugar skulls, confetti and even a photograph at the top of the offering.

Image: Courtesy of Mattel.

Barbie wears a three-layered black and pink dress, with typical embroideries of flowers and skulls . They are also present in the marigold headdress, the bracelet and the earrings.

Of course, Barbie wears a Catrina makeup that extends to her neck and forms a delicate skeleton figure.

For his part, Ken painted Catrín, wears a serape and an embroidered shirt with details alluding to the holiday, a purple charro bowtie, a hat, a buckle with the iconic sugar skull sculpted in silver and brown boots to complete the look.

Barbie and Ken commemorate the importance of being together and sharing a moment of celebration with the people who are no longer by our side, says the brand about the launch. The Day of the Dead was named by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

You can buy Barbie and Ken Día de Muertos from now on at Palacio de Hierro and Mercado Libre. As of September 10, it will be available in all other department stores, supermarkets and e-commerce.