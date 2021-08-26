Your Guide to Resume Margins—No, You Shouldn’t Make Them Tiny Just to Cram Everything In

Even if you feel like you have the content of your resume down, you might still have questions about resume formatting—including everything to do with the margins of your document. You might be wondering about the standard size for resume margins. Or maybe you know that you want to get your resume down to one or two pages—or it may be the opposite situation and you want to make it look a little longer and take up more room on the page—and you’re wondering if playing with the margins will help solve your problems.

A traditional resume should have margins between half an inch and one inch and they should be the same on all four sides, says Muse career coach Kristine Knutter. But where you fall within that range depends on your individual situation. You want to balance how much relevant information you’re getting onto your resume with how readable it is.

Recruiters often spend just seven seconds making an initial judgement on a resume, so the easier you can make yours to read, the better your chances at making it to the next round. White space—the parts of your resume page not covered by text—will help your resume look less cluttered and dense and make it easier to scan quickly. So while you might have the urge to make your margins as tiny as possible to fit as much information in as you can, you don’t want to do that at the expense of readability.

However, you still want to keep your resume down to one or two pages at most and making the margins smaller can sometimes help. “As a rule, you should have a one-page resume if your career has lasted 10 years or less, and you can have a two-page resume if your career has lasted more than 10 years,” Knutter says. Before making the call to spill over onto a second page—no matter how many years of experience you have—ensure that all of the information on your resume is relevant to the job you’re applying for. When it comes to what goes on a resume, “We have to be selective,” says Muse career coach Anne Kelly.

If you only have one or two lines on a second page, you should try to make little adjustments to your formatting and resume content to get your resume down to one page and might consider changing your margins (without making them smaller than half an inch). But if there are more than a few lines on the second page, “Two pages with white space will appeal to your reader more than a cluttered one-page resume,” Kelly says. That said, if you’re on two pages and spilling onto a third, you need to make some cuts.

Another reason to ensure that your resume margins are large enough is printing. “We never know when a submitted resume will be printed,” says Muse career coach Barb Girson, and documents with margins that are too narrow are in danger of having text cut off. If you’re afraid your resume margins might be too small, Girson says, “Play it safe. Print out your [document] to make sure your content is displaying as you see it on the screen.”