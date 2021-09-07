Germany proposes that smartphone manufacturers must provide software updates for 7 years

Change your phone due to obsolescence? The German government is proposing to the European Union that developers of smartphones such as Android and iPhone provide software updates to their equipment, even for up to seven years.

Eirik Solheim vía Unsplash

According to a local media report, spare parts and security updates should be available for seven years at a reasonable price. All with the aim of advocating for environmental regulations.

Recently, the European Commission proposed a law that establishes that the manufacturers of these devices must guarantee software and parts updates for five years for smartphones and seven years for tablets, according to Applesfera .

But Germany seeks to go further. These measures are proposed with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are produced during the manufacture of parts.

Also, according to the German media, DigitalEurope, an industry association, which represents companies such as Apple, Huawei and Samsung, states that "the Commission's proposals go too far," and suggests that manufacturers provide feature updates during two years and security for three years.