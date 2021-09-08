Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
4 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Out for Amid Industry Woes

Raw material cost pressure and demand worries due to chip shortage and the spread of the Delta variant pose as headwinds for the Zacks Chemicals Diver...

By

The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry is grappling with raw material cost inflation as well as higher supply chain and logistics costs. Semiconductor shortage hurting the automotive sector and the rapid spread of the Delta variant are the other concerns, which may impact demand for chemicals. The industry is also bearing the brunt of hefty trade tariffs.



Industry players like Dow Inc. DOW, Olin Corporation OLN, The Chemours Company CC and Avient Corporation AVNT are banking on strategic measures, including operating cost reductions to tide over the challenging environment.





