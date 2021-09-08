Indiana has a diverse economy with several metropolitan areas, as well as many smaller cities and towns. A significant portion of the state’s revenue comes from manufacturing. It is the biggest producer of steel in the U.S. Also, it is the second-biggest auto manufacturing state. Other popular industries in the state are pharmaceuticals and medical devices, chemical products, transportation equipment, and more. The state is also home to several professional sports teams and hosts many popular competitive events. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Indiana.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Indiana

We have used the latest available profit numbers to come up with the ten most profitable companies in Indiana. These are the ten most profitable companies in Indiana:

Berry Global Group ($404 million)

Founded in 1967, this company offers value added engineered materials, consumer packaging with customized solutions and nonwoven specialty materials. Berry Global Group has the following business segments: Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging International, Engineered Materials and Health, and Consumer Packaging North America. Its shares have gained more than 20% in the past one-year and almost 1% in the past one month. Berry Global Group is headquartered in Evansville, and has more than 45,000 employees.

CNO Financial Group ($409 million)

Founded in 1979, this company develops, markets, and administers annuity, health insurance, individual life insurance and other insurance products. CNO Financial Group has the following business segments: Washington National, Colonial Penn and Bankers Life. Its shares have gained more than 40% in the past one-year but are down over 1% in the past one month. CNO Financial Group is headquartered in Carmel, and has more than 3,000 employees.

Allison Transmission Holdings ($604 million)

Founded in 1915, this company makes and distributes vehicle propulsion solutions. Allison Transmission Holdings offers the following solutions: electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and commercial-duty on-highway systems. Its shares have gained more than 5% in the past one-year but are down over 6% in the past one month. Allison Transmission Holdings is headquartered in Indianapolis, and has more than 3,500 employees.

Steel Dynamics ($671 million)

Founded in 1993, this company deals in metal recycling, as well as makes steel products. Steel Dynamics has the following business segments: Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations and Steel Operations. Its shares have gained more than 120% in the past one-year but are down over 7% in the past one month. Steel Dynamics is headquartered in Fort Wayne, and has more than 8,000 employees.

OneMain Holdings ($855 million)

Founded in 1912, it is a consumer finance company that deals in origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans. OneMain Holdings primarily offers services to non-prime customers, and has the following business segments: the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. Its shares have gained more than 86% in the past one-year but are down over 5% in the past one month. OneMain Holdings is headquartered in Baltimore and has more than 9,500 employees.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ($1,131 million)

Founded in 1927, this company offers musculoskeletal healthcare services. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has the following business segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific and Americas and Global Businesses. Its shares have gained more than 4% in the past one-year and almost 1% in the past one month. Zimmer Biomet Holdings is headquartered in Warsaw and has more than 19,000 employees.

Simon Property Group ($2,101 million)

Founded in 1993, this company operates self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trusts. Simon Property Group primarily owns, develops and operates retail real estate properties, including premium outlets, mills and regional malls. Its shares have gained more than 90% in the past one-year but are down almost 1% in the past one month. Simon Property Group is headquartered in Indianapolis and has more than 3,700 employees.

Cummins ($2,260 million)

Founded in 1919, this company makes and markets diesel and natural gas engines. Cummins has the following business segments: Power Systems, New Power, Engine, Distribution, and Components. Its shares have gained more than 10% in the past one-year but are down over 3% in the past one month. Cummins is headquartered in Columbus and has more than 61,000 employees.

Anthem ($4,807 million)

Founded in 2004, this company offers life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It primarily offers network-based managed care health benefit plans to employers, Medicare markets, individual, and Medicaid. Its shares have gained more than 40% in the past one-year and over 2% in the past one month. Anthem is headquartered in Indianapolis and has more than 70,000 employees.

Eli Lilly ($8,318 million)

Founded in 1876, this company deals in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Eli Lilly primarily deals in products related to Neuroscience, Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology and Other therapies. Its shares have gained more than 60% in the past one-year and over 12% in the past one month. Eli Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis and has more than 33,000 employees.